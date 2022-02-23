BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 519,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,699 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.59% of Genetron worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTH. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genetron in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Genetron during the second quarter worth $250,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genetron by 66.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genetron in the second quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genetron in the second quarter valued at $1,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

GTH stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $287.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 78.32%.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

