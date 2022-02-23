BlackRock Inc. Has $5.53 Million Holdings in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 153.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 173,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.04% of PLx Pharma worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PLx Pharma by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in PLx Pharma by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLXP shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLx Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

NASDAQ PLXP opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 4.41. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

