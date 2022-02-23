BlackRock Inc. Invests $5.50 Million in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 782,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of Berkshire Grey as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $159,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the second quarter valued at $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGRY opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. Berkshire Grey Inc has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

