BlackRock Inc. Invests $5.69 Million in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 336,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Angel Oak Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AOMR. Oppenheimer cut Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of AOMR opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

