BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,608 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Roblox by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 479.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,887 shares of company stock worth $16,748,517 in the last quarter.

RBLX stock opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

