BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Holdings Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.35% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,220,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after buying an additional 98,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

