BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Sets New 1-Year High at $713.00

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 713 ($9.70) and last traded at GBX 713 ($9.70), with a volume of 44388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 703 ($9.56).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 629.08.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

