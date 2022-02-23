BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Sets New 1-Year High at $713.00

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 713 ($9.70) and last traded at GBX 713 ($9.70), with a volume of 44388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 703 ($9.56).
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 629.08.
About BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM)
