Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.040-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $314.50 million-$346.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.40 million.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $963.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Blucora has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $20.45.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blucora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $167,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 983.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Blucora by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51,377 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Blucora by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Blucora by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

