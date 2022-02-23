Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.60

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 337640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $930.91 million, a P/E ratio of 139.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 19,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $324,043.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 798.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 81,261.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

