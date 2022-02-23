BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Gap Up to $83.66

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.66, but opened at $88.78. BlueLinx shares last traded at $85.63, with a volume of 3,004 shares traded.
Several analysts recently commented on BXC shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
The company has a market capitalization of $791.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.17.
BlueLinx Company Profile (NYSE:BXC)
BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.
