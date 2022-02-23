B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($8.16) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s previous close.

BME has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.82) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($10.06) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 675 ($9.18) to GBX 685 ($9.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.84) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 612.10 ($8.32).

LON:BME opened at GBX 590.80 ($8.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of £5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 590.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 590.17. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 500 ($6.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.86).

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.96), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($318,237,454.10).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

