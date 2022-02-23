BMO Capital Markets Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $630.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global raised Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $506.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of -96.77 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.76.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,305.6% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

