BMO Capital Markets Boosts Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target to C$15.50

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s current price.

PSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.90.

Shares of TSE:PSI traded down C$0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.62. 297,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,220. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$7.50 and a 1-year high of C$13.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.09.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

