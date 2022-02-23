BMO Capital Markets Raises Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target to C$1.75

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Gran Tierra Energy stock remained flat at $C$1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,027,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,580. The stock has a market cap of C$605.79 million and a P/E ratio of -7.03. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

