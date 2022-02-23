BMO Capital Markets Raises Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target to C$15.50

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS:PSYTF remained flat at $$10.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

