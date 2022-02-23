BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK) Trading Down 2.4%

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$35.96 and last traded at C$36.00. 37,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 21,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.90.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.84.
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Company Profile (TSE:ZBK)
Read More
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.