BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 144.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Sysco worth $30,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Sysco by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sysco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,410,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,442,000 after purchasing an additional 65,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

