BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,155 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $34,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,735,000 after purchasing an additional 92,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,283,000 after buying an additional 85,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,249,000 after buying an additional 81,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

ROP opened at $439.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,659,185 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

