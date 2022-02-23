BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $33.44 Million Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,080 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.39% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $33,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 62.7% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $96.41.

