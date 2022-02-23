BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $34.72 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,148 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.16% of Sun Communities worth $34,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $2,874,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,077,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

SUI opened at $182.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

