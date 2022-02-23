BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $35.43 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $35,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

PEG stock opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $68.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,939. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.