BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $35.43 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,479 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $35,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,939. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
