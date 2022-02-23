BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $44.51 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $44,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $160.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.