BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $44.52 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.15% of Liberty Broadband worth $44,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $146.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.10 and a 200-day moving average of $165.89. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $136.56 and a 12-month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

