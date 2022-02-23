BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,156 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.12% of ONEOK worth $31,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ONEOK by 142.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 432,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 254,516 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ONEOK by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 89,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 68,515 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,182,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,575,000 after acquiring an additional 70,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 18.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.