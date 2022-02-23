BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.29% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $30,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,707,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,159,000 after acquiring an additional 687,510 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,405,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,742,000 after purchasing an additional 547,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $23,195,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

