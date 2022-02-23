BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,176,664 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176,664 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.51% of Nielsen worth $35,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 30.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nielsen by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,574,000 after buying an additional 3,317,439 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 34,376.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,270,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,964,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLSN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.01%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

