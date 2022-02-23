BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.22% of Masco worth $30,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Masco by 752.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,941 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,169 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 67.4% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 123.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after buying an additional 670,115 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.91. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

