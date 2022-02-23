BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 278.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,653 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,865 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.27% of Citrix Systems worth $36,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 415.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,221 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $9,921,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $101.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.61. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

