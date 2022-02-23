BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.12% of Occidental Petroleum worth $33,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 482,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,091,000 after buying an additional 36,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Shares of OXY opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.