BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,466 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.15% of Cerner worth $30,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN opened at $91.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERN. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

