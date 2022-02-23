BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,453 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $32,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,579.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 243,345 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,722,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,120,000 after acquiring an additional 250,897 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

