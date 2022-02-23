BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 12,216 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.30% of Tata Motors worth $41,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 10.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Tata Motors by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 57,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 48,966 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $765,000. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Shares of Tata Motors stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

A number of research firms have commented on TTM. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.