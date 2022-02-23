BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 82,702 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,702 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $30,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $30,630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,990,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,982 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $297.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 112.96 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.89. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.14.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

