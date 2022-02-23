BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,992 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $33,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its position in Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

