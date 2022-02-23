BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Eversource Energy worth $32,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,591,000 after acquiring an additional 126,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,379,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,412,000 after purchasing an additional 902,990 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,251,000 after purchasing an additional 548,389 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ES opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.72.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 68.08%.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
