BOMB Price Up 42.8% This Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $202,208.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00005289 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,606.63 or 1.00001161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00068818 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00022343 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002291 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015821 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.97 or 0.00334982 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,984 coins and its circulating supply is 894,196 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

