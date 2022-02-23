Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Trading 0.8% Higher

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON) shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89. 7,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 803,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bon Natural Life stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of Bon Natural Life as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

