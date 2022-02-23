Bondly (BONDLY) Market Cap Reaches $5.14 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. Bondly has a total market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00035839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00109385 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

