BonusCloud (BXC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,741.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $8,741.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00037219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00110521 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,163,311,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

