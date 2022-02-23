boohoo group (LON:BOO) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

boohoo group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($2.04) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.72) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.46) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.53) price target on boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 329.50 ($4.48).

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 86.02 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 184.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. boohoo group has a 1-year low of GBX 82.28 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 364.90 ($4.96).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.