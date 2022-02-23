boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.78

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

BHOOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.50.

Get boohoo group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.