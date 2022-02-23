BOOM Trading Up 1.6% This Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $66,425.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,100,215 coins and its circulating supply is 778,069,482 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

