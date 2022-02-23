BOSAGORA Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.13 Million (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOSAGORA has a total market capitalization of $30.13 million and $628,015.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOSAGORA coin can now be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00035000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00110072 BTC.

BOSAGORA Profile

BOSAGORA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io . The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

