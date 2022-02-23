Boson Protocol Price Hits $0.75 on Top Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002022 BTC on exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $52.47 million and $1.49 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00238412 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00014082 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004181 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00022109 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,538,644 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

