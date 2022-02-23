BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 475 ($6.46).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 401 ($5.45) to GBX 465 ($6.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 590 ($8.02) to GBX 600 ($8.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.52) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($6.12) to GBX 475 ($6.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.58) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($501.84). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($435.09).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 386.50 ($5.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 371.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 343.19. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 263.90 ($3.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 419.15 ($5.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. BP’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

