BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 380 by Jefferies Financial Group

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) has been assigned a GBX 380 ($5.17) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 114.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BP.B. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 475 ($6.46) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.46) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($8.16) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.52) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 630 ($8.57) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday.

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 177 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.96. The company has a market cap of £35.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 173 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.72).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

