Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) vs. Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Financial Survey

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

This table compares Cohen & Steers and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers 36.21% 87.37% 49.29% Bridge Investment Group 79.90% 57.52% 29.43%

47.3% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Cohen & Steers pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cohen & Steers and Bridge Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers $583.83 million 6.58 $211.40 million $4.30 18.53 Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 2.31 $146.92 million N/A N/A

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cohen & Steers and Bridge Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cohen & Steers presently has a consensus target price of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.79%. Bridge Investment Group has a consensus target price of $20.60, suggesting a potential downside of 3.33%. Given Cohen & Steers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than Bridge Investment Group.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats Bridge Investment Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds. The company was founded by Martin Cohen and Robert Hamilton Steers in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.