Bridge Mutual Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $202,457.00 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and $202,457.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for $0.0815 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

