BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.71

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 2320833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 10,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 69,143 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,719,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

