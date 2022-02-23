Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brightcove in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Brightcove’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

BCOV opened at $7.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $296.27 million, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Brightcove by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brightcove by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

